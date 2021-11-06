Libra Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Restore good lifestyle habits!

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Today, you may live by your fair principles and excel in your endeavours. You may be able to handle tough situations with diplomacy due to your enthusiasm and positive outlook. You may get into arguments on the social front, but your level-headedness and gentle nature may help you win many hearts and make long-lasting friends. Your outside-the-box ideas bring out the best in you. You may tend to be blunt in your opinion due to your honesty, which you need to keep in check to save your relationships. Students may be satisfied with their performance in exams. Travelling to a far-off place for leisure may be a bit troublesome. Property matters may be solved amicably.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial situation seems satisfactory and you may be able to pay off old debts. However, your plans to start a new business may not materialize now. You may need an extra source of income to balance your growing expenses.

Libra Family Today

You may lend a helping hand in domestic chores, which may make your loved ones happy. Spending time in pursuing a hobby at home may also help you unwind. Children may keep you entertained with their activities.

Libra Career Today

You may be at your creative best on the professional front and it might show in the way you work. There may be enough activities to distract you but you are likely to be focused on your task at hand. A promotion may be on the cards.

Libra Health Today

Today, your erratic work schedules may have a negative impact on your health. You may suffer from insomnia and your energy levels may be running low. Regular exercises, rest and good diet may restore your heath and keep you fit.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life needs attention and you may have to focus more on the emotional needs of your romantic partner. Empathizing with them and loving them unconditionally may bring you two closer and strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Peach

