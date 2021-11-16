Libra Daily Horoscope for November 16: Stop being careless!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Like the scales that symbolize the sign, you are often concerned with attaining balance harmony peace and justice. You fear disappointing others or making wrong decisions. With a logical mind and fair judgement 'Librans' strive for fairness and justice. Being an air sign you have mental strength strong intellect and a keen mind. Those keen antennae are twitching now and you really shouldn't ignore them. It may take time to warm up some matters. Be patient! Knowing the truth will allow you to the right approach. You can find the proverbial silver lining in just about any cloud. A vacation may guarantee an indulgent experience that you can enjoy. You are a practical person who enjoys any laid–back destination so long as they can get away. So you need to keep the options open.

Libra Finance Today

Senior chat remains careful in money related matters. Your carelessness can cause a big loss so be cautious. You may also recover from financial mismanagement if the seventh house stars support you and guide the journey ahead. The fourth house in your celestial chart is not strong so avoid investing in properties. Stars suggest you to be careful while asserting any legal matters.

Libra Family Today

The stronger the bond between family The easier it will be to cross any hurdle in life. Be grateful for the upbringing you got and cherish what you have.

Libra Career Today

Stars favour you from a career point of view for the day and can prove to be very important for you for crafting a new identity within the workplace and new ways of success will come into the light.

Libra Health Today

The day represents the beginning of a health care journey now. You need to be careful about your skin and kidneys.

Libra Love Life Today

It could be your love life that receives a stronger focus as the planetary configuration heightens ambitiousness. You may not be on the same page but all the roads lead to Rome for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

