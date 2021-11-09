Libra Daily Horoscope for November 9: Health looks better

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras are the special zodiac of all the signs. They have a very unique taste when it comes to clothes, food choices and even career choices. Libras are courageous souls who do not think twice to take a daring move for the principal deeds. They are travel lovers and often end up spending too much on airways and trains. Your day is going to be beautiful, with a fun time with your family. People planning for destination weddings may see it happening. The only thing that you have to keep in your mind while stepping into the day is to be watchful at your workplace. You might face politics in your Office, do make sure you don't get involved in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Those who are holding the cloth stores are likely to make great money today. Industrial business people might not be able to close deals today. There could be some delay due to unexpected reasons.

Libra Family Today

Great! You may expect a good surprise from your folks today which will end up with a smile on your face. Also, you may consider gifting your folks with something they love and you will watch the happiness being expressed. It shall make your day.

Libra Career Today

Take your time and slow down your thoughts about changing your path of career. It would be best for you to continue to utilize the career you are involved with currently and make the most of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

You may notice a significant improvement in your health. Keep a track of the food supplements you need to take.

Libra Love Life Today

You might not see an active love life today. A small token of love might help you with the showering of love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026