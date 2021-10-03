Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Keep a watch on your finances!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, you will start your day with a positive outlook and that will help you get your tasks, which were kept on hold, done more quickly than before. Changes will force you to rethink some of your decisions made in the past. Your willingness to help others and your sympathetic attitude will be greatly valued in a social circle. You are likely to stir up some trouble towards the end of the day, which is likely to be sorted out with the help of your family elders. Travel plans can be kept on hold. Students, who dreamed of higher education in a foreign university, are likely to get lucky today. You will have more reasons to rejoice as pending legal issues related to an ancestral property are likely to go in your favour.

Libra Finance Today

You will have to keep a watch on your finances as over expenditures will make it difficult to meet the needs. You are likely to attain monetary benefits from selling off an immovable asset. Consult a financial expert and plan your budget wisely to avoid incurring losses.

Libra Family Today

An excessive workload is likely to keep you busy, but your family members will support you in times of need. Taking care of the demands of your near and dear ones will bring you closer to them and strengthen domestic ties.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you will be satisfied with the way your career is shaping up. However, do not be too complacent and look for better avenues, where your skills will be appreciated and your talent will be suitably rewarded.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, you will have to take special precautions against infections. Using immunity boosters will help you fight against diseases and keep you fit. Do not overindulge in your fitness training program or it could wear you out.

Libra Love Life Today

Confrontations and misunderstandings are likely to creep into your romantic relationship, which will be put to the test today. Expressing what you feel in a more open manner to your beloved will help rekindle the passions and bring normalcy to your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

