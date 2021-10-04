Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Focus on sharpening your skills!

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra, there will be some stability in your life and the wild child in you will be tamed finally. It will be a slightly tumultuous time for you today, but your patient approach towards everything and your ability to work under pressure will make you a winner eventually. Focus on sharpening your skills and improving your artistic bend of mind to succeed. Your career graph is set to climb in the coming times and you need to be prepared for it in advance. If you love to explore the outdoors, just go ahead and enjoy in the lap of nature. Property disputes will be solved with the help of family elders. Students will do well on their academic front.

Libra Finance Today

You are likely to invest in a property deal today, but make sure you have enough reserve capital for your monthly budget. Cut down on your over expenditure to save for a rainy day.

Libra Family Today

There will be contentment at home but there are also likely to be some conflicts among you and your extended family later in the day. Some disputes will crop up, which you will have to solve amicably.

Libra Career Today

Today, your determination and self-motivation will help you sail smoothly on the professional front. You will move ahead with a fresh start and your talent and risk-taking abilities will be highly appreciated by your bosses. A promotion could be on the cards!

Libra Health Today

Today is a good day as those suffering from a prolonged illness and bed-ridden for long are likely to show signs of improvement. They will respond well to treatment. You will have to start practising breathing exercises to get on the road to a quick recovery.

Libra Love Life Today

Your romantic ties will strengthen today as you express your feelings to your partner more freely and openly. Your beloved is likely to reciprocate in the same way, making your love life stronger.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

