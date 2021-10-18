Libra Daily Horoscope for October 18: Don't be an over enthusiast

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are extrovert, cozy and very friendly. Just like your symbol (the scale), you are more concerned in attaining balance, peace and harmony in your life. Being an air sign, you are adjusting, agreeable and love the company of people. You are one of the most honest zodiac signs who believe in justice, law and orders. You are a fascinating individual, who have a strong sense between the right and the wrong. You are going to face a significant interaction today. This may take the form of a confrontation or it may be something milder. But whatever it is, it will provide a lot of food for thought and will keep you occupied. Do not be over-enthusiastic about being at a new place; it can injure your foot.

Libra Finance Today

If you want to build your house, you will get success in it. You can also receive attractive offers today for vehicles and other tangible assets. Today will be good for your economic front. There will be some expenses, but you will not have any shortage of funds due to your planetary blessings.

Libra Family Today

You will have a very joyous time with your family. There can be celebrations or religious ceremony being performed in your house with everyone involved. You will meet and greet with new people outside your family too.

Libra Career Today

Pending work at office may pull you apart today. You may find yourself doing a late shift. Pay attention to yourself as well. This is just a passing phase.

Libra Health Today

Try to re-arrange your fitness regime with experts. You may be susceptible to intact infections too. Taking mild medicines for the same will give you relief.

Libra Love Life Today

Cupid can play its major role in bringing you and your partner together. Take your crush out on a date, they are more likely to reciprocate the same. You may enter a relationship with him/her.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026