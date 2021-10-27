Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for October 24: A promising day for freshers

Dear Libra, you are likely to devote time to other things rather than your family, which will not go well with your loved ones.
Take time out to relax and rest and slow down on your social meets.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) 

Today, there may be challenges to face and difficulties to overcome, both in your professional and personal life. But your determination will help you win over people in a short span of time. You will hone your skills in order to be able to finish off assigned tasks, which you thought were unachievable, in time. This will only lead you towards success and fame. You will receive positive support from people close to you in all your endeavors. Stay rooted and do not let this newfound prominence get to your head. Take time out to relax and rest and slow down on your social meets. You are likely to inspire youngsters with your charm, wit and enthusiasm and help them attain greater heights. 

Libra Finance Today 

You will manage your finances carefully, which is likely to bring you monetary gains in the coming days. You might have to travel for an overseas venture, which will turn out to be highly profitable. 

Libra Family Today 

You are likely to devote time to other things rather than your family, which will not go well with your loved ones. Spend time in their company or plan a short trip with them to harmonize your interpersonal relationships. 

Libra Career Today 

On the professional front, you will have to work to your full capacity to finish off pending tasks today. Further delays are likely to get in the way of a bonus or salary hike. The day will be promising for freshers. 

Libra Health Today 

Your health will be in top form today. Sticking to your regular exercise and cycling regimen is likely to keep you fit. Practicing breathing techniques along with yoga will show its positive effect on your mental health.

Libra Love Life Today 

Time spent in the company of your beloved will become a source of happiness for you today, as a short separation is on the cards. Their thoughts will occupy your mind and you will relive happy memories all day long. 

Lucky Number: 17 

Lucky Colour: Teal

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

