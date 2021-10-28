Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for October 28: Be careful of manipulation
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 28: Be careful of manipulation

Dear Libra , you may experience some temper issues, but do not vent it out on your close ones, especially your spouse or partner.
Handle situations tactfully.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra maintains a balance in their personal, domestic, and professional front, which is why people often seek their advice. Your judgmental skills help you to decide what is right and what is wrong for you. People find you different than others. You may experience some temper issues, but do not vent it out on your close ones, especially your spouse or partner. Handle situations tactfully. Focus rather on the new tasks at your disposal. Take the best out of yourself and your experiences and let others wonder how you do things effortlessly. As soon as you get some time off your work, make utmost use of the time to revive yourself and make some beautiful moments.

Libra Finance Today

Monetary benefits are likely to be received from your family members. You may get an outstanding fund released. There may be a need to pay extra attention towards mutual funds, government schemes and FD.

Libra Family Today

A happy and cheerful family life is on the cards for you. A short travel to someplace exciting will freshen you up and a period of merriment with everyone will relieve you of your mental stress and worries. Maybe plan for a holiday with your family.

Libra Career Today

While working you follow a detailed approach. This is your positive aspect and this weekend your approach will help you in monetary gains. Avoid manipulation and be honest in whatever you do.

Libra Health Today

Get some much-needed pampering and rest if you want to continue to be productive. You need to understand your own physical limits and take rests accordingly. Driving yourself too hard too fast can end up being harmful to your physical health.

Libra Love Life Today

You have long refrained from any kind of commitment, but this fear is in no way going to help you. Rather, it will only affect your mental peace and make you raise questions about your capabilities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope libra libra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 28: Aim yourself on the right path!

Leo Horoscope for October 28: Ignore the negative traits!

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 28: Avoid making same mistakes!

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 28: Keep anger under check!
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP