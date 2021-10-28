Libra Daily Horoscope for October 28: Be careful of manipulation

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra maintains a balance in their personal, domestic, and professional front, which is why people often seek their advice. Your judgmental skills help you to decide what is right and what is wrong for you. People find you different than others. You may experience some temper issues, but do not vent it out on your close ones, especially your spouse or partner. Handle situations tactfully. Focus rather on the new tasks at your disposal. Take the best out of yourself and your experiences and let others wonder how you do things effortlessly. As soon as you get some time off your work, make utmost use of the time to revive yourself and make some beautiful moments.

Libra Finance Today

Monetary benefits are likely to be received from your family members. You may get an outstanding fund released. There may be a need to pay extra attention towards mutual funds, government schemes and FD.

Libra Family Today

A happy and cheerful family life is on the cards for you. A short travel to someplace exciting will freshen you up and a period of merriment with everyone will relieve you of your mental stress and worries. Maybe plan for a holiday with your family.

Libra Career Today

While working you follow a detailed approach. This is your positive aspect and this weekend your approach will help you in monetary gains. Avoid manipulation and be honest in whatever you do.

Libra Health Today

Get some much-needed pampering and rest if you want to continue to be productive. You need to understand your own physical limits and take rests accordingly. Driving yourself too hard too fast can end up being harmful to your physical health.

Libra Love Life Today

You have long refrained from any kind of commitment, but this fear is in no way going to help you. Rather, it will only affect your mental peace and make you raise questions about your capabilities.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}