Libra Daily Horoscope for October 29: Stars signal excellent day at work

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a bright day for the people who are born under the Libra sign. Creative people will have an excellent day on the professional front, they will get appreciation for their work attitude and skills. Monetary gains are foreseen for businessmen today. Students will perform well in a competitive exam. You are advised to make trip plans to relax and rejuvenate your mind and body. The stars indicate that you may hear good news on the family front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some excellent property deals may come across your way. You may earn huge profits by selling ancestral property.

How stars have planned your day, read ahead.

Libra Finance Today

Your good networking will get you some new clients and income opportunities. Your smart financial planning in the past will pay off now. This is a suitable time to enjoy your financial success. You may blow up your savings on buying a luxury item.

Libra Family Today

It's good to set healthy boundaries in relationships. This is a satisfactory day on the domestic front. Arrival of a guest may make you happy and excited. Younger in the family may get engaged soon.

Libra Career Today

This is an excellent day on the professional front. You may get a chance to encourage and mentor others at work. You may expect good news on the business front.

Libra Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You have been taking special care of your health, now it's time to reap the rewards. You will feel physically and mentally fit. Some may say goodbye to junk food. Your efforts to quit smoking may show good results.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life will take off when you start understanding and respecting the feelings of your partner. Some may tie knots soon and enjoy a new phase of life. Love is in the air for Libra.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026