Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for October 30: Expect an influx of creative energy
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for October 30: Expect an influx of creative energy

 Dear Libra, your career graph will rise slowly and gradually, as promising vacancies start opening up for you.
You will emerge victorious in matters of litigation involving your house or plot.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) 

This is a good time for in-depth learning to expand your knowledge. Avoid being pessimistic else you may miss out on new opportunities. A change in status may be headed your way as your hard work has been noticed by those who matter. Expect an influx of creative energy today. Let this energy inspire you but don't get distracted by trivial things. With plenty of passion and the right attitude, you can accomplish a lot. Stay away from controversial matters and be open about any decisions to rule out any misunderstandings. You will emerge victorious in matters of litigation involving your house or plot. Today is not an ideal time to travel as your long-distance journey will be fraught with problems. Prepare well before leaving or postpone your trip if possible.

Libra Finance Today 

You will strike it rich today as new lucrative projects will fall in your lap. Try to engage yourself in savings. You are likely to retrieve the money that you had lent to others in the past.

Libra Family Today 

You will get support from senior members in your household regarding an important decision you are likely to make. Married couples are likely to welcome a new family member in the house which will add to all-around happiness.

Libra Career Today 

Finishing new projects on time will help you receive appreciation and win the trust of seniors who matter. Your career graph will rise slowly and gradually, as promising vacancies start opening up for you. 

Libra Health Today 

You could have an inclination to involve yourself in spiritual activities. Exercising regularly under the supervision of an expert will be beneficial and help tone up your body.

Libra Love Life Today

Singles will be able to find the love of their life and step into a new romantic relationship. Chances of love marriage are high as love birds get the blessings of their family elders.

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.compsharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign astrology horoscope libra libra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

 Leo Daily Horoscope for October 30: It’s a promising phase for you

Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 30: A perfect day with finance

Gemini Daily Horoscope for October 30: It looks like an exciting day

 Taurus Daily Horoscope for October 30: A productive day!
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP