Libra Daily Horoscope for October 6: It's a day of achievements

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It is a day of achievements as you will get rid of all kinds of difficulties in managing your tasks and obligations, both at work and at home. You can suggest or develop any new initiatives, as most of your undertakings, even those you thought were unlikely to succeed, turn out better than expected. Others will notice your new attitude and the boldness you put on display, and they will positively support you. Be sure to keep both feet planted firmly on the ground. Do not neglect your own needs. Relax a little and take time off for yourself and care for your overall wellbeing. Students can expect to get admission into their institution of choice.

Libra Finance Today

This is a good time to look for extra avenues to fulfil your growing monetary demands. Careful planning will be required in any investment decision that you make or you are likely to face a financial crunch.

Libra Family Today

The conditions at home are very conducive and you are likely to enjoy domestic bliss. Children will bring joy and happiness with their activities. A marriage proposal will be finalized for an eligible youngster in the family, bringing enjoyment and cheerfulness at home.

Libra Career Today

Some of you are likely to create unnecessary problems at work, which you will regret later. You will have to work in perfect harmony with your subordinates to finish off pending tasks in time, failing which will take away a promotion opportunity from your hand.

Libra Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health overall today. Eating right and exercising regularly will help you maintain fitness. Reiki will help you calm your mind and relieve stress.

Libra Love Life Today

You had been waiting to meet your beloved after a long separation and the plans are likely to materialize today. You will spend some alone time together and enjoy blissful moments in each other's company.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

