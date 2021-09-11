Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: Be careful with your expenses

Libra

People born under this sign are easygoing and sociable, but can get easily influenced. Your positive traits will make the day favourable, as you enjoy family life to the hilt. However, keep your love life in focus and get the spark back once again in your relationship.

Libra Finance Today

Use your credit card judiciously, if you want to avoid the debt trap, as the balance on this card creeps up slowly as you use it for more and more expenses. Although money cannot buy you happiness, it can bring a sense of security, that is, if you manage your money right.

Libra Family Today

This is the best day to make plans for an outing, but you will have to motivate your friends to come along. Someone you have been recently introduced to may give you some good advice regarding a legal issue. Something you say in jest may hurt a family elder, so think and speak.

Libra Career Today

Don’t think your goal is unachievable; if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Someone influential will prove to be a great help in getting you admission in a college you desire. You are likely to enjoy an outdoor game in school today. Today, a toddler can be at his/ her entertaining best.

Libra Health Today

A change in lifestyle is likely to do you good and bring your health back on track. Family elder may require a medical checkup, so get it done. Adventure sports buffs may travel to the mountains for some mountaineering fun. Time to take up a fitness routine is now, so don’t dilly-dally.

Libra Love Life Today

Love in your relationship may start to lose its magic, so do take partner into confidence and make conscious efforts to get that spark back. If something has upset you, you are not doing yourself or your partner any favors by keeping it to yourself.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874