Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Stay proactive today!
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Stay proactive today!

Dear Libra, avoid unnecessary delays while completing any task or put it aside for later. You are likely to enjoy mental pleasure and your love life likely to remain blissful.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Avoid undertaking long journeys by road as they are likely to result in unnecessary fatigue.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You’re going to be full of enthusiasm and confidence which helps you to put your plans into action. Use this drive and energy to take the first steps towards your dream. Your emotional quotient is expected to be high all day and you should utilize both old and new acquaintances to help on your new-found path to success. Devote free time to recreational activities and ensure you don’t lose sight of your all-important goals. You find everyone is happier when hostilities are finally forgotten and consigned to the past. So, it is time to bury the grudges and open your heart for all things positive and progressive. Avoid undertaking long journeys by road as they are likely to result in unnecessary fatigue. Some of you may consider expanding your wealth portfolio by investing in real estate or some exposure to commodities.

Libra Finance Today

Those in business can look to expand their ventures through creativity. Due to this, they may make a big decision, and this will add to their profits. Your financial status will remain strong and you can expect gains through prudent investments in stocks and shares.

Libra Family Today

Your family life is going to be very good as an environment of peace and gaiety will continue at home. For students this will be a fortunate period as they will be able to perform better than expected and achieve their dreams.

Libra Career Today

You need to stay proactive and undertake calculated risks to further your career prospects. You have to avoid unnecessary delays while completing any task or put it aside for later. Only then you will be able to get the support and appreciation of your seniors on the field.

RELATED STORIES

Libra Health Today

You are likely to enjoy mental pleasure by following the path of spirituality. Signing up to pursue a sport will give the much-needed boost to your fitness efforts today. Avoid taking shortcuts to improve your appearance.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to remain blissful as those in committed relationship may decide to tie the knot. Luck is on your side and fate wants to guide you towards emotional fulfillment and happiness in the company of some you like.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope libra astrology horoscope sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Exciting financial opportunities ahead!

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Be optimistic today!

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Take care of your mental well being

Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Financial positions are going to improve!
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP