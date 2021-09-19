Libra Daily Horoscope for Sep 19: Stay proactive today!

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You’re going to be full of enthusiasm and confidence which helps you to put your plans into action. Use this drive and energy to take the first steps towards your dream. Your emotional quotient is expected to be high all day and you should utilize both old and new acquaintances to help on your new-found path to success. Devote free time to recreational activities and ensure you don’t lose sight of your all-important goals. You find everyone is happier when hostilities are finally forgotten and consigned to the past. So, it is time to bury the grudges and open your heart for all things positive and progressive. Avoid undertaking long journeys by road as they are likely to result in unnecessary fatigue. Some of you may consider expanding your wealth portfolio by investing in real estate or some exposure to commodities.

Libra Finance Today

Those in business can look to expand their ventures through creativity. Due to this, they may make a big decision, and this will add to their profits. Your financial status will remain strong and you can expect gains through prudent investments in stocks and shares.

Libra Family Today

Your family life is going to be very good as an environment of peace and gaiety will continue at home. For students this will be a fortunate period as they will be able to perform better than expected and achieve their dreams.

Libra Career Today

You need to stay proactive and undertake calculated risks to further your career prospects. You have to avoid unnecessary delays while completing any task or put it aside for later. Only then you will be able to get the support and appreciation of your seniors on the field.

Libra Health Today

You are likely to enjoy mental pleasure by following the path of spirituality. Signing up to pursue a sport will give the much-needed boost to your fitness efforts today. Avoid taking shortcuts to improve your appearance.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to remain blissful as those in committed relationship may decide to tie the knot. Luck is on your side and fate wants to guide you towards emotional fulfillment and happiness in the company of some you like.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874