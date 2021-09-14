Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Expect financial benefits

Dear Libra, today's prediction says that The time is very auspicious for the people who are looking for a house, as they may succeed in finding an appropriate one suiting their budget and specifications.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 12:22 AM IST
This day will be a little different for you as challenges are likely to crop up unexpectedly.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) 

 

This day will be a little different for you as challenges are likely to crop up unexpectedly. It will be essential to remain calm and face your current uncertainties before pursuing opportunities coming your way today. Do not worry, outside influences will not impact your choices. With your responsible attitude, you can balance out the turbulent elements around yourself with ease. Your compassionate and empathetic nature will draw the troubled souls to you. Your social life, thanks to good astrological influences, will be quite enjoyable. The time is very auspicious for the people who are looking for a house, as they may succeed in finding an appropriate one suiting their budget and specifications.  If you had any amazing travel destinations on your wish list, this would be an opportune time to explore them.

 

Libra Finance Today 

 

Your partnership project may have some teething trouble, but with your fair and honest dealing you will be able to make the joint venture successful.You may receive some financial benefits from close family members.

 

Libra Family Today 

 

The stars are favorable for burying an old family hatchet once and for all. Your elders’ wise counsel will help in sorting out the issue amicably. Whether a pleasant family get-together is on the cards or a celebration with friends - today is perfect for socializing.

 

Libra Career Today 

 

Those working in a creative field will get noticed for their diligence. Some of you are likely to get attractive rewards for your commitment and passion. The only way to combat competition is to work with full dedication and commitment.

Libra Health Today 

 

Your regular workout will help in improving your health and vitality today, allowing you to pursue numerous fitness-centric activities.  Allow others to share your positive outlook by trying to get them to join you in your fitness regime.

 

Libra Love Life Today 

 

In regards to your love relationships, the stars will aid in creating romantic opportunities and encounters. This will brighten up your day. Discussing future prospects with the one you love is possible and will prove most satisfactory. 

 

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour:Maroon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

