Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 15: Time to welcome prosperity

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libras are exciting people to be around, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself as the star of any social or professional gatherings. The day can bring you a boost of personal popularity, even if it starts with a minor delay. This is likely to shift your focus quite dramatically towards your social life and loftier goals. You are likely to make sure everyone gets heard, be it in personal or expert life, helping things stay balanced. Your clear-thinking and analytical abilities make you great problem solver as you find people gravitating towards you in times of crisis or emergency. An ancestral dispute regarding property or ancestral home will be solved to the satisfaction of all parties concerned.

Libra Finance Today

Businesspersons are likely to be active and enthusiastic in financial matters as the profits remain on the higher side. Stability is foreseen in terms of finance. Earnings will be good and expenditures will remain under control. It will boost your bank balance.

Libra Family Today

Positive changes made in the house will create happiness and prosperity for the entire family, so proceed ahead with your plans. Your children will excel in both academics and extra-curricular activities.

Libra Career Today

There will be new proportion for the individuals looking for new avenues, especially in a different city or country. Your employers are likely to test your performance skills at work and you will have to go through the grind and pass the test.

Libra Health Today

You are likely to be stacked with colossal vitality levels, propping you up for the whole day. Those fighting the battle of the bulge will be able to tip the scales in their favor.

Libra Love Life Today

Events today could point the way forward romantically. All you need to do is slow down and grab the golden opportunity coming your way. Those in a committed relationship are likely to go on an unforgettable adventure with their partners;this will strengthen the bond remarkably.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour:Chocolate

