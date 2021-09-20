Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 20: Know your career forecast

Dear Libra, today's prediction says that professionals may have a long day, with a lot of things to be done for the day. No issues related to your health are seen today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Libras are the peace lovers, who believe in having a comfortable life.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

 

Libras are the peace lovers, who believe in having a comfortable life. They have a good insight of what they indulge in. You are ruled by Venus, which is the God of love. You are a believer of true love and you are romantic by nature. You are confident of your decisions, so do not step back if you face a crisis, because you are a Libra and you have the potential to resolve things and get it back to form. Except that you might be annoyed by your colleagues or your boss at your work place, the rest of the part of your day is going to be pleasant and you shall enjoy the comfort of your home to its best.

 

Libra Finance Today

Good returns can be expected from your long-term investments. The property that you have been waiting to sell, since your grandfather’s time, may bring a solid deal for you today.

Libra Family Today

Back home after a long day is always a great feeling. Your family is going to stand by you to comfort you. For some it could be possible that they plan for an outing or fine dining in an exuberant place. 

Libra Career Today

Professionals may have a long day, with a lot of things to be done for the day. Nevertheless you would be contented by the appreciation of people watching you, toil all day. 

Libra Health Today

No issues related to your health are seen today. You shall feel fit and fine like a Rock star!

Libra Love Life Today

You can see your romantic life to surge to greater heights. Some of you might expect surprise gifts from your partner. If you are planning to arrange an event, then you may go for it without any second thoughts.

 

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Tan and Red

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

