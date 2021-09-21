Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 21: Focus on financial deals

Libra

People born under this sign are fair-minded and cooperative, but can be secretive and obstinate. Luckily, today your negative traits don’t come to the fore, making this day positive. However, you will do well to keep your focus on your finances, especially in finalising deals.

Libra Finance Today

Not the best of days on the financial front, as a lot of unplanned expenses are foreseen. A new claimant can stake claim to your ancestral property and drive you towards litigation, adding to your financial woes. Getting less returns than promised in an investment is possible.

Libra Family Today

Although you are easygoing and sociable, at times, you need to be a bit firm with a family youngster going wayward. A family elder feeling lonely may require company, so consciously schedule some time to be with him/ her. You must fulfill the promise you have made to your kid.

Libra Career Today

If you feel a job is the right fit for you, chase it to the end and don’t give up easily. Those feeling stagnated in their jobs must keep their curiosity alive, since lifelong learning is not only beneficial for career but for health too. Sportspersons are likely to taste success earlier than they expect.

Libra Health Today

If you are regular in your workouts, chances of getting fatigued are always there, so include some relaxation exercises, like deep breathing or meditation to relax both body and mind. Achieve happiness by a healthy balance of mental and emotional wellness. Never turn to drugs or alcohol to relieve stress.

Libra Love Life Today

If your love life is simply becoming a routine, it is time to bring the spark back. A change of scene is the best way to rejuvenate flagging romance, so spend a few days in an exotic destination. Newlyweds must steer clear of each other’s trigger points to have a happy relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874