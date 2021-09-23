Libra Daily Horoscope For Sept 23: Money predictions for today

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra energy is known for its aesthetic eye, so get ready for some praise and accolades for your creative endeavors. Embrace changes as they come as you may get a first-hand experience of something that you have not encountered before. Unexpected accolades are likely to make your day. Better to share them with close friends to double the joy. For your own peace of mind, you need to let bygones be bygones and avoid holding any grudges. This will enable you to make several personal changes that will empower you. Those in the process of acquiring property will enter into the final phase of negotiations and strike a good deal. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Libra Finance Today

For those worried about the future, savings are likely to accumulate and bring you much financial security. Businesspersons will be able to generate new avenues of earning. Conservative approached is advised while investing.

Libra Family Today

There are possibilities of differences cropping up with your father or father-figure; it will be beneficial to keep a cooler head at home. Inability to give proper attention and time to spouse may cause a strain in the marital ties, so prioritize things well.

Libra Career Today

Your bold endeavors coupled with diligent work and sound planning would fructify brilliantly making you a frontrunner for hike or promotion. Your solid writing abilities and communication skills will bring desired success in your related field.

Libra Health Today

Stars look favorable and you would make the most of its positive effect on your wellbeing and fitness. Your strenuous exercise regime will enable you to achieve the physique that you have been striving for.

Libra Love Life Today

Much enjoyment is foreseen in romance for both lovers and married ones as you develop deeper mutual trust and companionship. Getting into a serious relationship with the one you like on the sly is also possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

