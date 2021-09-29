Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 29: Be careful on investments

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You may observe some positive changes that you desire in your life. You will be full of creative suggestions for plans and strategies which will be well appreciated by all and open doors of great success. This will inspire others as well to do better as well today. The clarity of your thoughts and words might lead to your plans being carried out more quickly than anticipated. The connections you make now will open avenues and lead you in exciting directions very soon. Don’t be caught up in needless competition and waste precious time and energy. Those who are dreaming of going abroad for holiday, this time will prove to be particularly fruitful and they may get that elusive opportunity. You could get the wrong end of the stick in an ongoing legal property matter. Play your cards well to avoid an unfavorable outcome.

Libra Finance Today

Avoid adding on to your expenses and make all investment decisions carefully as losses are likely to exceed gains. If you keep an eye on your expenses and invest in safe ventures, nothing can go wrong today.

Libra Family Today

There could an important matter in the family which will need your time and energy in order to be resolved; it could keep you occupied today. Your children will live up to your expectations and will fulfill your dreams.

Libra Career Today

Those who are managing their business in a partnership are advised to keep things clear to avoid problems. Some of you can expect to receive transfer orders pending for long bringing much relief.

Libra Health Today

Indulging in spirituality and meditation will help you calm your nerves and bring mental toughness. It is a good time to reconnect with old friends which will keep you motivated.

Libra Love Life Today

There could be some unexpected developments in your married life and they will strengthen your bond. Those in the mood for a quick romance may attract plenty of attention from admirers.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

