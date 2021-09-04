Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 4: Expect happy news today

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The air element in you makes a homogenous personality that could fit in every social circle. You never failed to help people around you, you are highly fair in decision making which is a tremendous quality in you. Being rational and putting yourself first sometimes make people get the idea of self centeredness in you. You don’t deal well with criticism, but constructive criticism is important for adaptation in a new place. You may be meeting new people and bonding with them over general stuff such as food, music etc. The Cosmic energy is sending a positive vibe to make travel plans, the journey will be safe and happy, you will start your day with happy news.

Libra Finance Today

The cosmic energy is sending a positive indication related to a forthcoming profit that you will get related to some past investment, stocks or shares. Don't hesitate; everything good will make its way to you with time. The property related news is a major news happening to you, rather if you are planning a purchase you should go for the deal.

Libra Family Today

The familial ties will be giving you minor inconveniences in order to avoid the fuss and try to keep your nose out of other people’s business. Else you will be sharing a great bond and a very good bond with your loved ones.

Libra Career Today

The working people will be facing some big issues, the relations with colleagues and superiors. It will surely halt your performance at a major level. Minor differences of opinion might happen., but don’t take it too seriously.

Libra Health Today

The stars’ show that your health will not be compromised at a greater level though you will not face any issues related to cough and cold or Blood Pressure. Be careful while making a choice what to eat while you head out with your mates.

Libra Love Life Today

The affectionate relationship between you and your partner might take a break, or there will be minor arguments related to something sensitive. But don’t try to drag things, it will spoil the chemistry between you both.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

