Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 6: Keep an eye on family matters

Libra

People born under this sign are diplomatic and urbane, but can be indecisive and changeable. Today, you will try and turn the day favourable on the strength of your positive traits. However, keep a strict watch over family matters.

Libra Finance Today

Financially, you will make things favourable by getting connected to influential people for financial gains. A startup you have invested in may show signs of turning profitable. Don’t rely too much on the advice of others while playing the stock market, use your own judgement.

Libra Family Today

If you don’t see eye-to-eye with a sibling, there is no point in making agreements or taking important joint decisions regarding a family property. There will be challenges on the academic front, so summon your courage to deal with them and overcome negative situations, if any, on your path to success.

Libra Career Today

Nothing can stop you from reaching the pinnacle of your glory in your profession, since you have a serious approach and a very strong commitment to work. Those trying their luck in Bollywood are likely to get a breakthrough. If you feel that cracking a competitive exam is daunting, working hard is the only way to overcome it.

Libra Health Today

If you are getting stressed due to academics, don’t be, because a research says that a certain level of stress helps in preparing for exams more effectively. If you wake up in the middle of the night and find it difficult to get back to sleep again, you may suffer from an underlying sleep problem, so do something about it.

Libra Love Life Today

Chances of getting infatuated with your senior in school is possible, but don’t expect a positive response from the other side. If someone is not accepting your gender orientation, it is best to remove yourself from his/ her influence emotionally, physically and financially.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

