Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 8: Your fortune will be in your favour

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those born under the Libra sun sign are fair in their principles and live by that all your life. You handle situations with diplomacy and ease. You deal with both good and bad circumstances impartially and see both sides of the story.You choose to lead a harmonious life and avoid getting into arguments with others. You easily forgive and forget and your gentle nature makes you more acceptable in a social gathering.As a Libran, you think outside the box and live on your own terms.However, you sometimes tend to be uncooperative and do not work well in groups.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial situation is strong today and you will be able to pay off your old debts that had been plaguing you in the past. Your new business plans will materialize and you will be able to think of better ways to invest your hard-earned money in it, which is likely to bring gains soon.

Libra Family Today

You will find time to beautify the home and lend a helping hand in finishing domestic chores, which will make your parents happy. Spending time in pursuing a hobby will also help you unwind and relax at home in company of your near and dear ones.

Libra Career Today

You will not be at your creative best on the professional front and that will reflect in your work. Something will keep you distracted and you will not put in your hundred percent efforts in your assigned tasks. Laziness will also keep you lagging behind.

Libra Health Today

Your mental health will largely depend on your physical well being and so you need to take care of both to keep it balanced. Trying aromatherapy will relax your mind and rejuvenate you.

Libra Love Life Today

You will crave for your partner’s attention and you will receive it undivided in your romantic relationship today! Your love life is blossoming and right now is the perfect time to reveal it to your elders for a quick decision regarding marriage.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

