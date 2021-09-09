Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 9: Time to face your challenges

Libra (Sep 24- Oct 23)

You want to convey the idea of being “YOU” to the world, you want people to understand you as well. Isn’t that true, Libra? You, are eager to establish your identity as a “one man army” you want to write your own story. Don’t hide from the upcoming challenges; they will only teach you a ton of lessons that will help you to attain the desired goal.The idea of travelling will be the best thing you can do to make your mind a fresh start. You need vacation, leave everything behind and you will have the best time. Everything around you is growing according to the divine energy - let things bloom on their own do not force them. After all, pushing something is not a Libra’s trait. You agree, right?

Libra Finance Today

You have to realize that whatever you have is enough for you, sometimes you are curious and eager to get the desired fruit that you forget about the pros and cons of your commission. The will to invest in some property will bring a desired deal to you. You will earn profit.

Libra Family Today

You have found a way back home to your own people. Your family is happy to get you back, now is the big happy family time. You people don’t have any hard feelings. There is love and care in the air.

Libra Career Today

There is a need to restructure the pattern of work. You might need a fresh start or whatever suits you. Leave the old soul behind you and be confident and act mature while you take work related decisions. It might not be a good time, but it will pass soon and you will be relieved of this burden too.

Libra Health Today

Your mood is lightened, you will feel lighter than the air, you have a good state of mind today. You will not face any major health related issues and still check out for the minor inconveniences in your health. Make sure to clean the environment around you.

Libra Love Life Today

You are losing faith in the idea of “Love”. You should start over, re-write the chapters which you think need modification. Give second chances and repair the damage.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Tan/ Beige

