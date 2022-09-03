Libra Daily Horoscope for September 3, 2022: Good fortune on cards

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day may bring good fortune into your life, Librans. Your income will continue to rise, and your company may rake in a handsome profit. Some of you may have to travel abroad to expand your business. Profits are foreseen from speculations and shares. However, there may be times of unpredictability, which may lead you to make hasty decisions regarding a change of job. Think before you act. Developing a habit of giving and receiving love would enable Libra natives to enjoy a healthy and romantic life. An ancestral property may come to you with a clear deed. A trip to a quiet serene place may bring a lot of joy and tranquillity to your life. Your relationships with well-known and renowned individuals will get stronger. This will assist you in moving forward in your life. People may approach Libra natives for advice in both their professional and personal lives.

Libra Finance Today Those who own a firm may continue to take risks to scale up the reach and growth of the organization. Unexpected monetary gains would give Libra natives many options to invest well. Exploring new business opportunities would improve monetary position.

Libra Family Today Children would contribute to maintaining a harmonious atmosphere at home. Libra natives’ initiative on the domestic front is likely to be lauded by all. Everyone's energies are in sync and expect a free flow of love, acceptance and joy in your household today.

Libra Career Today Today a lot of issues requiring immediate attention would keep you busy on the professional front. Some of you may be on the verge of a job change. Do not decide in haste as it may backfire. Remain alert while delegating important work.

Libra Health Today Taking up some exercise routine will certainly benefit Libra natives. You find time to treat yourself to doing something you really enjoy but rarely have time to do. Breathing exercises and brisk walks are important to improve your health significantly.

Libra Love Life Today Your relationship with your spouse needs to be strengthened. Libra natives’ search for a true romantic friend might end today. To cement romantic relations, you will have to be more caring and concerned about your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

