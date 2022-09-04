Libra Daily Horoscope for September 4, 2022: Tackle the day with patience

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra natives will have to tackle the day with patience and a cool mind. Professional delays are likely to affect your enthusiasm. But you can turn things around with perseverance and dedication. There could be some financial problems coming your way which can cause stress. There is also the possibility of financial loss. Any type of financial investment can backfire. It is high time to strive to maintain harmony on the romantic front. It will be important for Libra natives to stay positive and practice gratitude and positive affirmations, along with work-life balance. Just focus on spreading joy despite all the confusion and chaos around. A deal regarding residential property can start moving on its right path today. Investment in apartments has to be made according to the area and not on the cost. You are likely to go on a brief journey with may open a promising horizon. Libra students are likely to be able to move ahead systematically and will reach closer to their goals.

Libra Finance Today Be alert in handling financial matters, as Libra natives can make a wrong decision. Keep your expenses under check to enhance savings and make your financial front stronger. A misunderstanding with a business partner might create doubts about the future of the alliance.

Libra Family Today Libra native's maternal side of the family is likely to provide some financial support. This will enable them to face testing time easily. On the domestic front, time to develop more intimacy and better understanding with other members.

Libra Career Today A mind-boggling pace of activities is likely to confuse at work some Libra natives. Keep your wits around yourself to stand out from the crowd and make your mark. Sign up for a skill enhancement class. This may broaden your professional horizons.

Libra Health Today Libra natives will be highly benefited by diverting attention to spirituality. Elderly persons will be successful in avoiding stress. You must take good care of your body, eat healthy food, and drink plenty of water. You will have to restrict dietary fats to keep yourself physically fit.

Libra Love Life Today Libra natives need to make proper planning before embarking on a love journey. You are likely to spellbind an acquaintance with your crackling wit and sharp repartee. Your relationship with your spouse is likely to become stronger and more stable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

