Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 16 2023 predicts bright stars for entrepreneurs

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in fair game

A vibrant love life backed by busy office schedule and strong financial base forms the day. The daily horoscope also predicts good health. Read for more.

Today, you will enjoy the love relationship and will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to fall in love today. Some Libras will even meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old relationship which might be troublesome for married persons and need to be avoided. However, single Libras will find happiness in it and can go ahead. Avoid troubles in the relationship today through discussions. Spend more time with the lover and resolve all existing issues.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today will be exceptionally good in terms of work. Brush up the technical skills and get ready for interviews as you may find something with a better package. For business people, this is a good time to venture into new projects and expand partnerships. Some entrepreneurs may get government contracts which would be beneficial for a longer time. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Express your opinion at team meetings and your suggestions will have many takers. Additional responsibilities will make you stronger and facilitate professional growth.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. There will be a good income from a previous investment and you will be in a condition to fulfill some of your long-cherishing dreams. The second half of the day is good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday today. Some Libras will be curious to invest in the stock market which is also a good option to have good returns.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be sensitive about health today. Some Libras, especially seniors will have bone-related problems as well as digestion issues. Ensure you take proper rest and today is also good to start a gym or yoga session. It is important to avoid stale food as it may put you at risk of food poisoning. If you are pregnant, you should be careful when you are going outside.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

