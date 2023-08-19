Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 19, 2023 predicts good investment returns

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 19, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle pressure with a smile

Luckily, you will resolve all professional issues. No major romance problem exists today. Financially you are good. Take proper care of the health today.

Stay happy in the love life today. Overcome every challenge at your office. Financially you are good today but be concerned about your health.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your partner will be supportive in your endeavors and the relationship will get stronger. Some Libras will take the relationship to the next level. A romantic dinner today is a good idea to discuss the marriage. Introduce the lover to the family to get acceptance. Married Libras will have a good time today and you may discuss even expanding the family. Some relationships will also see troubles due to severe disagreements.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor issues at the workplace you will succeed to achieve the targets today. The deadlines will be tight today and that demands extra care and extra time. Be ready to negotiate with international clients and that demands strong communication skills. Male Libra natives need to be careful while dealing with females today as allegations and accusations can come against you. Some Libras will switch the job today for a better package.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of money. Some Libras will receive wealth from a past investment. You may buy or sell a property today and this will also reflect upon the coffer. Handle the wealth smartly and decide on where to safely invest. Stocks, trade, and speculative business are good options to invest for a long period. A relative or sibling may be in financial need and you can give a helping hand today but ensure you get the money back on time.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Today, you’ll recover from many ailments as this brings positivity to life. However, minor ailments may disturb you, such as an infection of the ears. Continue with healthy habits; do not try to skip the efforts just because your health is on track. Do not take the office pressure to the home.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

