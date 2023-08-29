Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2023 predicts new partnership deals

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You decide your destiny

Keep personal egos out of the love life today. Be ready to take up new roles at the office. Financial state will be good but health can have issues today.

Resolve relationship issues with a mature attitude. Show the willingness to take up official responsibilities. Financially, you will be good but minor ailments may trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Handle love-related issues with care as today the love stars are not positive for you. Minor issues of the past may turn into serious troubles unless checked. Respect your partner and never impose your concepts on the other person. Single Libras may find interesting persons but today is not good to propose. Some long-distance relationships may end today. However, married Libras will have a happy family life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Despite the serious responsibilities at the office, you will succeed in accomplishing everything on time. Some Libras will travel for official reasons. Clients will be happy and this will add value to your performance. Office gossip is not your cup of tea. Today, businessmen can sign new partnership deals as this would bring in additional funds. Some businessmen will have troubles with the local administration today and this need to be resolved before things go out of control.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will have wealth from different sources. Some previous investments will also bring in good profit today. Handle wealth properly as some Libras will develop medical issues today and would need money to spend for health reasons. A financial dispute may also happen today. However, you can go ahead with the plan to buy a two-wheeler or a car. You may also invest in property or speculative business but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Health can be an issue today. Some Liras may develop stomach-related ailments that would need medical attention. You may also have issues associated with your chest, heart, and lungs today. Those with a history of liver ailment will need to visit a doctor in the second half of the day. Those who have diabetes must avoid all aerated drinks and alcohol. Instead consume more veggies and fruits along with more natural supplements.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

