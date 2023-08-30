Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2023 predicts a good time in love

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are an expert in handling emotions

Ensure you troubleshoot love issues to stay happy with the lover. Handle all professional problems today. Financially you are good and stay healthy today.

Today, you will enjoy the love relationship and will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may propose today as the response will be positive. There can be minor clashes in the relationship but things will be settled down sooner. Today is good to troubleshoot all existing issues in the love life. While you are in a relationship, keep it healthy by avoiding unpleasant discussions today. Those who are married can think about starting a family. Some females will also rekindle the relationship with the ex-lover after resolving all the old feuds.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will be the highlight of the day. Despite the challenges at the workplace, you’ll succeed in accomplishing the assigned tasks. Your success at the office may create more enemies at the workplace who may conspire against you. Keep office politics away and focus on the work. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some businessmen will be keen to expand their business but ensure the situation is favorable to you.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Ensure you utilize the wealth smartly. As per the money horoscope, Virgos should not spend a big amount on luxury. However, you are good to buy home appliances and furniture in the second half of the day. There will be prosperity and you may also consider long-term investments today which include property and speculative business. Female Cancer natives who are entrepreneurs will receive foreign funds which would improve their financial status.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with care. Some Libras will develop chest-related issues and this can be serious if went unchecked. Some females may have gynecology-related issues. It is also advised to not take part in underwater activities today. There can also be issues associated with oral health today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON