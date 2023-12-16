Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 16, 2023 predicts turmoil in romance

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love dating challenges

Have a fabulous love relationship today backed by professional success. Minor financial troubles demand smart financial handling. Be careful about your health.

Resolve all disagreements in the love life today and also sit down to discuss the future. The challenges at the office will make you stronger. Despite minor financial issues, you will be able to meet the requirements. Minor health issues may be there.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There is love in the air. And that means you will find it all around. Single Libras will be happy to come across someone interesting. You may confidently propose as the response will be positive. Be sensible when you get into arguments and avoid personal insults. Spend more time together and talk more to resolve problems. Some casual love affairs may not be fruitful but when you are serious in approach, the result will also be positive.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be confident at the workplace as you will succeed in obtaining positive results. Focus on productivity and keep office politics in the back seat. Your commitment, discipline, and sincerity will have many takers. Some natives will travel for jobs and those who are in search of a job will also find one before the day ends. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial troubles may cause problems today. The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth and you need to have proper control over the expenditure. Avoid spending a big amount on luxury items. You should also stay away from speculative business as well as the stock market. Today, entrepreneurs will find funds through partnerships.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

It is good to consult a doctor when you feel uneasy. This is important as the health horoscope predicts some troubles including heart and chest-related issues. Females may have pain at joints and pregnant Libras must be careful while lifting objects. Keep office pressure out of the house and spend more time with the family. Minor Liras may have a throat infection and viral fever that may disturb the day.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

