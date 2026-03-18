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    Libra Horoscope Today for March 18, 2026: Planning to sell property? The stars may support you today

    Libra Horoscope Today: You may raise significant funds or successfully sell a property.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be careful about the steps

    Expect a few minor ripples in your love life. Discipline at work will help you manage stress effectively. Make wise investment choices to secure your future prosperity.

    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    New professional opportunities will allow you to showcase your talents. Your financial status is stable, and your health should remain free of serious issues.

    Libra Love Horoscope Today

    A partner’s aggressive tone might cause some stress early in the day, but you have the power to resolve it calmly. Support your partner’s goals and make time for each other. If you are in a new relationship, respect their boundaries. Single Libras may meet someone intriguing in the evening, and a confident proposal is likely to be accepted.

    Libra Career Horoscope Today

    Work hard to meet the high expectations of your superiors. Keep a check on your attitude to maintain a positive environment. Scientists, doctors, and engineers will have a particularly successful day. Bankers should be cautious in the morning hours. Job seekers may receive good news by the evening, while entrepreneurs should be careful with new contracts.

    Libra Money Horoscope Today

    A healthy financial life is a major highlight today. You may raise significant funds or successfully sell a property. Women might find it a good time to invest in jewelry. Helping others through charity is favored. If you are traveling, be extra cautious with online banking and transactions.

    Libra Health Horoscope Today

    Start your day with light exercise or yoga. Seniors should be mindful of throat infections or minor coughs. Parents should watch for minor injuries in children during playtime. Balancing your professional and personal life will help alleviate stress-related breathing issues.

    Libra Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
    • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
    • Symbol: Scales
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
    • Sign Ruler: Venus
    • Lucky Day: Friday
    • Lucky Color: Brown
    • Lucky Number: 3
    • Lucky Stone: Diamond

    Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today For March 18, 2026: Planning To Sell Property? The Stars May Support You Today

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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