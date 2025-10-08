Libra Horoscope Today for October 8, 2025: Your commitment is crucial in professional projects

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions rule you A robust love affair is the takeaway of the day. Multitask to accomplish every task within the time limit. Wealth permits smart decisions & health demands care. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Spend more time with your lover and ensure every moment is a pleasant one today. Meet the professional requirements of the day. Handle the financial affairs carefully, and health can give you some bad hours.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is crucial when having disagreements. Be a good listener and display a cool attitude. Single females may receive proposals today, while it is also good to spend time at a hill station or beachside with a partner, where you can open up. Avoid bringing in unpleasant topics to the conversation. You should also refrain from imposing your opinion on the lover. Married natives need to be careful not to drag their parents into the arguments or disagreements.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment is crucial in professional projects. You need to come up with innovative ideas and concepts that will also be analyzed by the seniors. You should be ready to work additional hours today. Junior team members need to work hard to catch the attention of team managers. Handle every task diligently. IT, healthcare, finance, legal, advertising, human resources, and automobile professionals will see new opportunities. Do not impose your opinion on the team, and you should also be ready to take backlash in a project.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be at your side today. While a previous investment will bring in a good return, you will also be able to find income from freelance work. Buy gold or jewelry, which is also an investment. You may also consider donating money to charity, while it is also auspicious to buy a new vehicle. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Do not ignore any symptoms, and this applies to even your aged parents. You may require keeping a distance from people with a negative attitude. Some females will develop gynaecological complications. Children may also have viral fever, sore throat, and stomach issues in the second part of the day.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)