Libra Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: Your commitment may be tested at the workplace
Libra Daily Horoscope Today: Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first part of the day.
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are the torchbearer of change
Give up egos in the relationship today. Despite the challenges in the workplace, you will win by meeting the expectations. Wealth and health are negative today.
The love affair demands more communication. The professionalism will help settle the challenge sat the workplace. Both health and wealth involve risks today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your commitment to the love affair will be tested today. There should be no serious arguments, and you may also prefer a vacation to take a call on the future. Single male natives may also fall in love today, but wait for a day or two to propose. You may also plan a romantic dinner today. Those who prefer getting married can consider taking a call on this. Some long-distance relationships that were on the verge of breaking up will be back on track.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your commitment will be tested at the workplace. Your communication skills will work out at client sessions, and those who are new in an organization will see opportunities to display their potential. IT professionals, copywriters, interior designers, and architects would need to visit the client's location or office today. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first part of the day and update the profile on a job portal.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Wealth can be an issue. There will be financial issues within the family, and you should avoid getting into arguments with friends over money. This may lead to mental chaos. Some females will be part of monetary discussions with siblings today. You may consider buying electronic appliances. However, an investment in the stock market is not a good idea today.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues may impact daily life. You should be ready to compromise on the diet. Give up oiled and fried items today. Walking in the morning or evening for about 30 minutes improves your blood circulation and improves your fitness. Some females may develop anxiety-related issues, and the second part of the day is also good to consult a doctor for ear-related issues. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
