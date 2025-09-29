Libra Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: You should be ready to take up new tasks with tight deadlines

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be confident about your strengths The office life will see opportunities to grow. Settle the disputes in the love life and also ensure you share a good chemistry. Financially you are good. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Settle the love issues and ensure you also meet the professional requirements. Prosperity permits smart investments in the stock market. Minor health issues exist.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time together and be sensitive to the preferences of your lover. You both should shed inhibitions in expressing your emotions. The second part of the day is good to discuss the relationship with the parents. Single females attending parties or official functions may invite proposals today. You may also expect a new person to walk into your life today. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back, and this can be a pleasant moment.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You may face challenges related to productivity. It is crucial to keep a watch on the performance, and you should also be ready to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. This will help you stay in the good books of clients and the management. Business developers, marketing and sales persons, and promoters need to bring out good results today. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results. Entrepreneurs can confidently sign new partnerships, and the long-pending dues will be cleared today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments which will also motivate you to further invest in the stock market. Some natives will also prefer donating money to charity. You may invest in gold or realty which will bring in fortune in the future. Consider buying a car or bike in the second part of the day. Some entrepreneurs will get funding from foreign investors, especially in the second half of the day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest or heart-related issues will develop complications. Some females will develop gynecological-related issues that will demand medical attention. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports. There can also be issues associated with oral health today. You should also be ready to replace junk food and aerated drinks with fruit juices and healthy meals rich in proteins and vitamins.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)