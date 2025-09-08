Libra Horoscope Today for September 8, 2025: Take up new tasks with tight deadlines

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue loving the people around you Shower affection to your lover today and ensure you meet the professional assignments. Wealth permits smart investments, and your health is also positive. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

No challenge will disrupt both the relationship and career today. Prefer smart financial investments. Your health is in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will be productive, and you’ll also engage in exciting activities. The newly married natives will find the weekend to be engaging. Plan a vacation to a hill station or a beach town to spend more time together. Some love affairs will see issues in the form of a third person, which demands immediate settlement. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks with tight deadlines. Be cool even while having heated debates at meetings. Present your ideas and seniors will back them to boost your morale. Those who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched today without fear. Your plan to expand the venture to new markets will also succeed. If you are appearing for an examination, be confident and study hard. You will find success.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you may seriously consider buying a new house or vehicle. Some females will resolve a property-related argument within the family. A sibling or a relative can be in financial trouble and may ask for your help. You may consider him or her, but make sure the amount will be paid back. Those who invest in stock, trade, and speculative business will see good returns. Businessmen will also raise funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issues will come up. However, it is good to keep track of the lifestyle. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside often. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Some children will complain about oral health issues. Minor nerve-related ailments may be present in seniors. Seniors should also be careful while using wet surfaces today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)