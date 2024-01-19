Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 19, 2024 predicts diamond as your lucky stone

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are destiny’s timekeeper Start a new love relationship today and stay innovative at office tasks. Be careful when it comes to wealth. No major health issues will trouble you today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 19, 2024: No major health issues will trouble you today.

Keep ego out of romance and ensure you accomplish all professional tasks as well. Both wealth and health are good but make no crucial financial decisions today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love life is productive today. All past disputes will be settled and you will also take the initiative to make the final call on marriage. Some love affairs will see minor friction in the form of egos. Always value the opinion of your lover and ensure you love each other’s company. Single Libras may find interesting people and fortunately, today is good to start a new relationship. Married Libras, especially females will need to be careful to consider the aspirations of the spouse.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a highly productive day. The first half of the day will see many new responsibilities knocking on the door. You will be in a powerful position to negotiate with a client. Some tasks that require teamwork may not give the expected results. Your seniors will appreciate the efforts and Libras attending job interviews will receive the offer letter. Your opinions at the meeting will be valued and your suggestions will work out to the company’s benefit.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite the prosperity, you are expected to have total control over the expenditure The first half of the day is good to buy jewelry as well as property. Those who are keen to buy a car or a scooter can also buy one in the first half of the day. However, you should not consider investments in the stock market or speculative business. Businessmen may find revenues from foreign trade.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. Libras need to be careful about their diet. Skip food rich in fat and oil. Instead, have more vegetables and fruits. Male Libras may suffer from digestion or throat issues today. You also need to drink plenty of water and must stay away from alcohol. Some Libras will also develop skin infections and visual issues that will need a doctor’s consultation.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart