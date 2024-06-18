Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts health-related issues

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you work to achieve the goals A happy love life, a busy professional life, & stable financial status are the takeaways of the day. Pay attention to your health and avoid junk food today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024: Maintain a balanced personal and professional life.

Maintain a balanced personal and professional life. Take steps to overcome the issues at work and cut down the expenditure. Pay more attention to your health as minor issues may come up.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Take steps to augment your relationship. Minor tremors will be there but ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. Some Libras will be sensitive and expect the lover to be overprotective. However, do not make the love affair a toxic one. Provide space for the lover in the love life. You may also make crucial decisions in your love life including marriage. A surprise gift is also a way to express your emotions. Single Libras can confidently express their feeling and receive a positive response.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Some additional tasks may make you work additional hours. Your commitment will be tested and this will also lead to career growth. Those who are into IT, healthcare, academics, aviation, and hospitality, and transport will have a busy schedule. Armed professionals as well as government officers will see a location change. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to find funds through foreign promoters while some traders will develop minor issues with local authorities that require immediate settlement.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status may be normal. While the inflow of money may not be higher, you will also have less expenditure. Today is also good to buy a property which may give you a good return in the future. Some Libras will also settle financial disputes with siblings. Avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative. You may also win a legal dispute today that will save you money.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have liver or kidney-related ailments will require medical attention in the first part of the day. Do not consume alcohol while riding a bike and also follow all traffic rules today. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries. Children may develop minor cuts while playing and seniors will complain about sleep-related issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)