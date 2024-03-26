 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts smart investments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts smart investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 26, 2024 02:15 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 26, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. This will keep you happy and comfortable in your love life.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love mysteries

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024. This will keep you happy and comfortable in your love life.

Check the causes of troubles in the love life & fix them. Go for the best results at the office & also take up new responsibilities. Wealth is also at your side.

Explore the different aspects of love today. This will keep you happy and comfortable in your love life. Professional success is another major takeaway. Financially you will be good and investments will bring in good wealth. Health is an area of concern.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The first part of the day is crucial in the love life. Minor tremors will be there and you will require spending more time resolving it. Some of your words will be misunderstood by the partner today. Avoid digging into the past and ensure you spare more time in the love life. A romantic lunch or dinner is the best time to even discuss the future. Libras who are married must not get back into the old love affair as this can have devastating effects.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You will see new opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. IT professionals will have a tough time managing the target today. A project will require rework which may impact the morale. Students planning to go abroad for higher studies will have positive news. Those who are into arts, music, acting, and politics will see positive developments today. Some entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today, you are lucky in terms of wealth and your financial status will be intact. Utilize the wealth smartly to save for the rainy day. Some Libras will buy gold jewelry today while male Libras may purchase a vehicle. Those who are into the business of textiles, hospitality, and banking will see good returns. Libras can expect to inherit a family property while you should also be careful when lending a big amount to someone.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may develop chest-related infections today. Maintain a balance between both office and personal life. Seniors with health issues especially associated with kidney, lung, or heart need to be careful in the first half of the day. Adventure trips should be avoided during this time, as the planets do not favor adventures during this phase.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 26, 2024 predicts smart investments
