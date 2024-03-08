Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts turbulent work life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are gentle and calm in attitude Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: Minor health & wealth issues will exist.

Catch up with some of the fabulous love moments in life. Settle professional issues with a diplomatic attitude. Minor health & wealth issues will exist.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Keep arguments out of the relationship. Your performance will be good at the office. However, you need to take note of health and wealth.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance love affairs require more communication. Those who are traveling should talk to their lover and share their feelings. Resolve old issues in the relationship today for a better tomorrow. Your romantic relationship will have the support of your family. Office romance is suitable only for single Libras. Some fortunate Libras will go back to an old love affair but married persons must avoid anything that may hurt the marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor challenges will exist in office life. Confirm you accomplish the assigned tasks without compromising the quality. Those who are juniors must put in extra effort to accomplish tasks on time and to get a berth in the good book of management. If you are a team leader or a manager, you need to diplomatically handle team-related issues in the office and this will prove how efficient you are. Healthcare, IT, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The first half of the day will not be financially productive and this may seriously impact the daily plan. Take the steps to cut down expenditure. It is wise to avoid luxury shopping and investment in real estate. However, you may go ahead with the purchase of essentials including home appliances. Some businessmen will receive funds from abroad. You may also receive financial assistance in the second part of the day from your spouse or siblings.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Some minor ailments may disturb a few Libras but nothing serious will happen today. Pregnant females must avoid traveling on two-wheelers. Consume a healthy diet and avoid anything oily and greasy. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857