 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts turbulent work life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts turbulent work life

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024 predicts turbulent work life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 08, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 8, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Minor challenges will exist in office life.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are gentle and calm in attitude

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: Minor health & wealth issues will exist.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 8, 2024: Minor health & wealth issues will exist.

Catch up with some of the fabulous love moments in life. Settle professional issues with a diplomatic attitude. Minor health & wealth issues will exist.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Keep arguments out of the relationship. Your performance will be good at the office. However, you need to take note of health and wealth.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance love affairs require more communication. Those who are traveling should talk to their lover and share their feelings. Resolve old issues in the relationship today for a better tomorrow. Your romantic relationship will have the support of your family. Office romance is suitable only for single Libras. Some fortunate Libras will go back to an old love affair but married persons must avoid anything that may hurt the marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Minor challenges will exist in office life. Confirm you accomplish the assigned tasks without compromising the quality. Those who are juniors must put in extra effort to accomplish tasks on time and to get a berth in the good book of management. If you are a team leader or a manager, you need to diplomatically handle team-related issues in the office and this will prove how efficient you are. Healthcare, IT, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

The first half of the day will not be financially productive and this may seriously impact the daily plan. Take the steps to cut down expenditure. It is wise to avoid luxury shopping and investment in real estate. However, you may go ahead with the purchase of essentials including home appliances. Some businessmen will receive funds from abroad. You may also receive financial assistance in the second part of the day from your spouse or siblings.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Some minor ailments may disturb a few Libras but nothing serious will happen today. Pregnant females must avoid traveling on two-wheelers. Consume a healthy diet and avoid anything oily and greasy. People with diabetes and hypertension need to be cautious. Seniors should not delay meeting a doctor whenever necessary.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On