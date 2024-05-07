 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts a robust love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts a robust love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2024 12:48 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for May 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Put in effort to keep the love affair alive.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your cards close to the chest

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. No major professional issue will hurt the routine. Be careful about monetary investments.
No major professional issue will hurt the routine. Be careful about monetary investments.

You may expect a robust love life. No major professional issue will hurt the routine. Be careful about monetary investments. Health is also fine today

Prove the mettle in the professional life. Some challenges will happen in the relationship but you will overcome them. The financial status will be strong while health is also good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Put in effort to keep the love affair alive. Some love affairs will have communication issues which may even lead to breaking up. Your partner may also be possessive in the love life which may have a serious impact on you. Handle every issue with a mature attitude. Be sincere in your dealings. You should be expressive in love and must also be romantic in dealings. You may have disagreements today but always be calm with control over your temper.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major productivity-related issues will impact the day. Be a good team player and also ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Do not let office politics impact your performance. If you are in the sales or marketing section, you’ll be able to bring in better sales. For business people, innovative ideas will work out. New opportunities in business may come in and based on them, try expanding your turf. Those who are looking for jobs abroad will be fortunate to come across plenty of opportunities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Monetary issues will not impact your routine life. Apart from regular income, an additional job will also bring in money. You are good to buy a property or renovate the house today. Females may buy jewelry or a two-wheeler today. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market can go ahead with the plan. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will impact your life today. However, it is good to keep an eye on health. Headache or viral fever will be common among Libras today. Digestion issues may occur and it is good to avoid outside food. Seniors should not skip medicines and must consult a doctor whenever necessary.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
