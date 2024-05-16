Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts good health and wealth

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, despite minor issues, your love life will be intact. Despite minor issues, your love life will be intact. Today, both health and financial life will be perfect. You will be productive at the office as well. Ensure you make crucial decisions at work without compromising on ideals. Your attitude will help resolve romantic issues. Both health and money will also be positive. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Both health and money will also be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You need to be a caring person in the relationship. Your lover prefers your presence. Ensure you devote time to love. Be a good listener and avoid delving into the past that may upset the lover. Some single Libras may fail to impress their lovers today as they may be introverted in nature. Married Libras should stay away from ex-lovers or office romances that can have a serious impact on family life. Married Libras must support the spouse wherever possible, especially on creative sides as this can take the relationship to the next level.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Despite you having a positive time in your professional life, your lack of interest or carelessness can harm you at the workplace. Be disciplined at work and ensure you meet all requirements without compromising the quality. Some unplanned long-distance travel will needed for job reasons. Do not give an aggressive reply to a government authority as this may create challenges. Artists, painters, authors, and musicians will have opportunities to display their talent today. Businessmen will be fortunate to expand the trade to new territories.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may receive a fortune from a previous investment or unexpected sources. Some Libras will receive wealth from their spouses. Some females will continue shopping for jewelry. You may consider business investment and this needs extreme care and attention. You may also plan a vacation which may be expensive. Consider donating to charity as the day is ideal for it.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Always maintain a healthy diet and ensure you include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Those who have high blood pressure should also avoid food that may negatively impact their health. Start the day with exercise and some Libras will also pick the day to join a gym or yoga class. Avoid lifting heavy objects and seniors should spend more time with the family.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)