 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts good health and wealth
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 16, 2024 predicts good health and wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for May 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You will be productive at the office as well.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, despite minor issues, your love life will be intact.

Despite minor issues, your love life will be intact. Today, both health and financial life will be perfect. You will be productive at the office as well. Ensure you make crucial decisions at work without compromising on ideals. Your attitude will help resolve romantic issues. Both health and money will also be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today 

You need to be a caring person in the relationship. Your lover prefers your presence. Ensure you devote time to love. Be a good listener and avoid delving into the past that may upset the lover. Some single Libras may fail to impress their lovers today as they may be introverted in nature. Married Libras should stay away from ex-lovers or office romances that can have a serious impact on family life. Married Libras must support the spouse wherever possible, especially on creative sides as this can take the relationship to the next level. 

Libra Career Horoscope Today 

Despite you having a positive time in your professional life, your lack of interest or carelessness can harm you at the workplace. Be disciplined at work and ensure you meet all requirements without compromising the quality. Some unplanned long-distance travel will needed for job reasons. Do not give an aggressive reply to a government authority as this may create challenges. Artists, painters, authors, and musicians will have opportunities to display their talent today. Businessmen will be fortunate to expand the trade to new territories. 

 

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may receive a fortune from a previous investment or unexpected sources. Some Libras will receive wealth from their spouses. Some females will continue shopping for jewelry. You may consider business investment and this needs extreme care and attention. You may also plan a vacation which may be expensive. Consider donating to charity as the day is ideal for it. 

 

Libra Health Horoscope Today 

Always maintain a healthy diet and ensure you include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Those who have high blood pressure should also avoid food that may negatively impact their health. Start the day with exercise and some Libras will also pick the day to join a gym or yoga class. Avoid lifting heavy objects and seniors should spend more time with the family.

 

Libra Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  •  Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  •  Symbol: Scales
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Kidneys &amp; Bladder
  •  Sign Ruler: Venus
  •  Lucky Day: Friday
  •  Lucky Color: Brown
  •  Lucky Number: 3
  •  Lucky Stone: Diamond

 

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  •  Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

 

 

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Thursday, May 16, 2024
