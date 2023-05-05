Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 5, 2023 predicts romance for singles

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByDr J.N Pandey
May 05, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for 5 May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You will see fortune arriving at your kitty.

Daily horoscope prediction says be jovial and independent today

Check Libra daily horoscope predictions for 5 May 2023. Everything related to career, finance, romance, and health are analyzed here in detail to guide you.

A happy romantic relationship and good professional life are today’s highlights. You will also have a balanced health and robust financial life.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Explore new ways to express your love today. The romantic life would be at its best today. You will enjoy every moment with your partner. However, avoid imposing your ideas and do not belittle your partner in a public place. You may have a romantic dinner today where you could discuss your marriage or future life. Your relationship may get approval from parents today. Those who are single may find new love in the second half of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today, you may be able to prove your mettle at the office. Express your opinions at meetings and present innovative ideas. Your efforts will be recognized by the management and this would be seen at appraisals. Your communication skills will help resolve a crisis while dealing with a client. All those who are into sales and marketing should strive to accomplish the targets today. Entrepreneurs dealing in automobiles, scrap, metals, construction, and heavy equipment will see big profits.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You will see fortune arriving at your kitty. Unexpected income will improve your prosperity. You may also have an appraisal today. There can be serious issues in the stock market and you should not invest there. Avoid major financial decisions in the first half of the day. Trades and businessmen would see good profits today. Always have control over the expense and you need to save for a rainy day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with light exercise or yoga. Take a walk for about 30 minutes. Maintain a balanced day with proper family and office life. Some Libras may complain about paint on joints and eyes. You need to have a proper diet plan for a healthy physical life. While your diet needs to be balanced, you also need to drink plenty of water. Remove oily food and aerated drinks from the plate and see the difference today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

