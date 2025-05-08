Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025, predicts new responsibilities at work

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 08, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Those who are single may find someone attractive.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in turbulent times

Spend time with the lover and ensure you both settle the issues of the past. Continue delivering the best professional results. You are good in health & wealth.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025: Prosperity will come in and you may pick the day to settle all pending dues. (Freepik)
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025: Prosperity will come in and you may pick the day to settle all pending dues. (Freepik)

Fix relationship issues with a positive attitude. Take up new responsibilities that promise better career growth. Both wealth and health will be at your side today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be good and there will be moments to even surprise the partner with gifts. Those who are single may find someone attractive and today is good to propose. Do not hesitate to express your feelings as they will be accepted. Today, you may also discuss your marriage and consult the parents for a better opinion. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work that will help you meet the expectations of the management. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. Use communication skills on the negotiation table. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in and you may pick the day to settle all pending dues. Today, it is also auspicious to buy a property or a vehicle. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market or speculative business can also consider it. You may also require spending for a celebration with friends or relatives today. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will come up. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle You may join a gym or a yoga class today. Children may develop bruises while playing but this will not be serious. Ensure you have a proper diet plan today. It is good to take care while traveling. Do not miss the medication and avoid risks in terms of health. Always maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025, predicts new responsibilities at work
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On