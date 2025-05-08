Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025, predicts new responsibilities at work

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even in turbulent times Spend time with the lover and ensure you both settle the issues of the past. Continue delivering the best professional results. You are good in health & wealth. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2025: Prosperity will come in and you may pick the day to settle all pending dues. (Freepik)

Fix relationship issues with a positive attitude. Take up new responsibilities that promise better career growth. Both wealth and health will be at your side today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be good and there will be moments to even surprise the partner with gifts. Those who are single may find someone attractive and today is good to propose. Do not hesitate to express your feelings as they will be accepted. Today, you may also discuss your marriage and consult the parents for a better opinion. Your ex-flame may be back into life and this can reignite your love. However, married people should be careful to not break the marital relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Continue the discipline at work that will help you meet the expectations of the management. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. Use communication skills on the negotiation table. Those who are keen to relocate abroad for a job will see some good opportunities in the second half of the day. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come in and you may pick the day to settle all pending dues. Today, it is also auspicious to buy a property or a vehicle. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market or speculative business can also consider it. You may also require spending for a celebration with friends or relatives today. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will come up. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle You may join a gym or a yoga class today. Children may develop bruises while playing but this will not be serious. Ensure you have a proper diet plan today. It is good to take care while traveling. Do not miss the medication and avoid risks in terms of health. Always maintain a positive attitude and you will stay healthy.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

