Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024 predicts a happy love affair

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, continue the discipline in life Consider the opinions of your lover in the relationship. Avoid office politics and ensure you handle wealth diligently. Your health is also good today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 16, 2024: Some Libras will switch jobs for a better salary.

Expect a happy love affair where you both will share all emotions. Professional life will see minor challenges. Both wealth and health will be at your side today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be a good listener in love and also share emotions both good and bad. Keep ego out of the love life and shower affection on the partner. Some females will have issues in the form of ex-lovers revisiting their lives. This will create chaos and it is good to avoid such mishaps for a happy love life. Today is good to propose and to accept one. In case you have someone in mind, approach without hesitation, and the response will be positive. Married Libras need to be careful to not hurt their spouse even while having disagreements.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial with the team members and this will work out in team projects. Some Libras will switch jobs for a better salary. Avoid unpleasant discussions at the workplace and always be amiable with co-workers. Speak at meetings only when asked. IT, healthcare, architecture, design, animation, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases and be careful about this. Businessmen handling manufacturing will see license-related issues.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists in the love affair and you may make crucial decisions today. Your spouse or lover will also financially support you in different endeavors. You may consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business. Seniors may divide the wealth among the children today. Some Libras will also pay the tuition fees for children studying at a foreign university. Entrepreneurs will get foreign funds which would help in crucial financial decisions. Avoid trusting a stranger over money today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about the diet and stick to a balanced diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, and aerated drinks today. Some females will complain about skin-related infections. Digestion issues will be common and it is better to avoid outside food. You should also give up alcohol for a day.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

