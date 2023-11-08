Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 8 ,2023 predicts cautious health

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread joy around

Maintain a balanced office and personal life to stay happy. Shower love at the partner and also confirm you handle the official tasks without compromise.

Be a caring lover while also handling domestic issues diplomatically. Do not take the official pressure personally and confirm you achieve the official targets today. Financially you are good while your health is also positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Have a great time in love today. With no major troubles, you will have some bright moments to remember. Share your emotions by spending time together. Plan a romantic dinner or a night drive where you may discuss the future. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level. You may also consider marriage as the day is auspicious. Some married Libras may meet the ex-flame which can cause serious troubles later.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, copy editing, media, and automobiles will have a busy schedule. Be ready to take up new challenges today. Some projects will need rework and this may impact your morale. Creative persons will get opportunities to display their talent today. Job seekers will also have good news today. Those who have an examination today will also clear them. Businessmen should not be in a hurry to launch new ideas. Instead, wait for a day or two.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Though financially you are not good today, no major mishap will happen. Despite minor hiccups, you can go ahead with your routine life. Do not spend a big amount on luxury but it is also a good time to invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. You should not even take a loan today and have proper financial planning. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds and this helps business flow.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Avoid unhealthy habits and be cautious about what you eat. Start the day with minor exercise and also maintain a balance between the office and personal life to have a stress-free day. Spend more time with the family. Those who develop minor pain in the chest or head must consult a doctor.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON