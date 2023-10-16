Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2023 advices on investments

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player

Despite minor cracks, the love life will be robust today. A happy romantic relationship is backed by a good office life. Minor financial troubles exist today.

Handle the issues within the love life with a mature attitude. Professional challenges will be there but you will handle them comfortably. Minor illness will be there but generally, your health will be good. Avoid major financial decisions today as the day is not good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The love life will be happy and productive today. Embrace more love and feel the warmth of affection in the relationship. It is good to be considerate of the feelings of your partner. Provide proper space to the lover. Some long-distance relationships would need more attention to work out. An old relationship will come back to you but this can be a trick one, especially for married persons.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Official assignments will keep you busy throughout the day. You may travel for official reasons. Some healthcare professionals planning to move abroad will see new opportunities. Artists and musicians will find opportunities to display their talent. Stay away from office politics and pay more attention to details that can help you deliver non-compromised results. Entrepreneurs need to be careful to not annoy the local authorities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There can be disturbances associated with wealth which may stop you from making decisions as you expect. Do not travel much unless it is necessary as this can lead to the draining of wealth. You also need to stay away from heavy investments. Businessmen must stay away from business expansions, especially to unknown territories. Some Libras will see wealth in the form of funds but a few relatives may fail to repay the dues causing serious troubles in the relationship.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with care. Despite your horoscope predicting good health, some children will develop allergies and infections which may be minor. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Some Libras, especially those in the middle ages develop breath-related problems as well as digestion issues. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

