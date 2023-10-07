Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 7, 2023 predicts success for bankers

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success knocks your door today Resolve all relationship issues to stay happy today. Professionally you are good and fortunate Libras will win a legal dispute on property to stay rich. Libra Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2023: Today is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success.

Stay happy today in love. Minor health issues exist while your wealth will be intact. You will also give outstanding performance at the workplace today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments and outside interferences in the relationship. Be careful about a third person giving suggestions as this can lead to even a break-up. Be sincere in your dealings and always sit together to discuss the old tiffs. However, while resolving problems, do not make personal insults or hurt the feelings of the partner. Some Libras may lose their temper which can lead to further troubles.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who are into dominating positions, such as politicians, managers, investment bankers, and stock deals will have success today. Government officers can expect a change in location while IT professionals will have a bitter experience handling a foreign assignment. Utilize your communication skills while dealing with foreign clients. Some students will clear the competitive examination today. Today is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Fortunate Libras will inherit a part of the ancestral house today. A few seniors will distribute the wealth among children. Females will succeed in business and there will be no shortage of funds today. Some Libras will also donate money to charity. You may receive financial help from the spouse and would try luck in long-term investments including the stock market.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor infections and allergies, your health would be generally good for the day. Senior Libras must be careful while traveling on a bus or train. Avoid alcohol for a day and stay calm while in volatile situations. Avoid stress-related issues by staying in a positive atmosphere. Those who develop respiratory issues will need medical attention and you should also not miss the medicines even while on travel.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON