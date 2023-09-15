Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 15, 2023 advises to focus on mental health

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, libra Horoscope for Today 15th September 2023 – Balancing the Scales of Life

You will need to maintain a steady balance in all areas of life to avoid turbulence today, Libra. You might be faced with unexpected changes, and maintaining a steady course will be key.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today's horoscope urges Libras to remain mindful of their decisions and emotions. It's a good day to catch up with old friends, clear up misunderstandings with family, and resolve any pending issues. Practice balance in every aspect of your life to stay grounded. With your communication skills, you might also end up taking on a leadership role.

Libra Love Horoscope Today:

For singles, it's an excellent time to start a new relationship. Romance is in the air, and it's the perfect time to get to know someone better. However, make sure you are on the same page and share your thoughts and feelings openly. Couples, be open and communicate to avoid any misunderstanding and plan for a memorable evening. Trust and understanding are key ingredients to take your relationship to new heights.

Libra Career Horoscope Today:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you've been thinking about a new business idea, this might be the time to act on it. Your ability to negotiate and your quick wit could come in handy during meetings and collaborations with colleagues. You are likely to make significant progress in your career and impress your bosses with your unique perspective.

Libra Money Horoscope Today:

A word of caution, avoid making any impulsive decisions regarding money today. Don't get tempted by a seemingly profitable scheme or an offer that sounds too good to be true. Instead, do thorough research and weigh your options before committing. However, with smart investments and good planning, there are possibilities for steady growth and financial stability in the future.

Libra Health Horoscope Today:

Your body and mind are closely linked, so make sure you keep both in check. Don't over-exert yourself with physical activities, or you might end up feeling exhausted. Listen to your body, and if you need to rest, take some time off. Take care of your mental well-being too by meditating, indulging in some self-care or spending time with loved ones. A well-rested body and a peaceful mind will go a long way in ensuring good health.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON