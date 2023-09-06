Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2023 predicts bright stars in love

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love troubles

Have a warm romantic relationship today. Handle professional troubles with commitment. Financially you are good and health will be positive at your side.

The love life will be fabulous today. Handle official troubles with a diplomatic attitudeYour financial status is good today and no major health issue will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are lucky to find a new lover today. Express the love and since the stars of romance are brighter today, your proposal will be accepted. Leave no scope for ego-related issues in the love life today. You also need to cut the cut ties with ex-lovers which otherwise may hurt your existing love life. Some Libras who are in a long-distance relationship may have issues in maintaining it and being diplomatic in such a situation.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be genuine when it comes to opinions at team meetings today. Your ideas need to be innovative and there will be takers for them. Some Libras will be happy to see positive feedback from clients today. Those will are into law, healthcare, architecture, IT, and academics will see opportunities for professional growth today. Students will need to work a little extra to crack the examination today. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies and it is important to settle this issue without delay.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

You may be happy to know that there will be a good inflow of wealth from different sources. Some Libras will find this a good to invest in the stock market. This ensures a good return in the future. A fortunate Libra will inherit an ancestral property and this will add to the wealth. Today is also good to donate wealth to charity or even financially support a needy sibling. However, it is always good to save a major share of wealth for a rainy day.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You will have a life free from major ailments. And this can be a major blessing that you need to take with a positive note. Maintain a healthy lifestyle, free from alcohol and tobacco. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors. Some females may develop menstrual complaints today. Skin-related infections will be common among children.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

