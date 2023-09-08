Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 8, 2023 predicts health issues for seniors

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are good as a guide

The daily horoscope demands careful handling of romantic issues as well as office problems. A busy professional life waits for you. You’ll be wealthier.

Diligent handling of romantic affairs is the need of the hour. Your busy office schedule will also help you display your mettle. Financial backing will be there and no major disease will hurt you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Libras will see many positive changes in the love life today. All the past differences will be settled and you’ll be happy to make fruitful future decisions. Your love will be approved by the parents who may also agree to the marriage. Some fortunate Virgos will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Married male Libras should avoid office romance which may cause serious problems today in the marital life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

There can be both ups and downs at the workplace today. You need to be diplomatic while dealing with clients. Some bankers and accountants may face troubles related to money in the second half of the day. You should stay away from petty politics at the office that may hamper your productivity and reputation. If you are a junior, ensure you bring out innovative concepts that would be accepted by the management. Traders may face issues from authorities related to licenses or policies which should be resolved before the day ends.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in the life today. Fortunately, money will come in from different sources but on the other side, you also may lose money. Ensure you save the wealth for the rainy day. Some urgent and unexpected requirements may come up today. Today, you may also resolve a long-pending financial dispute with a relative. Some Libras will be keen to invest for the long term and you may consider the stock market and speculative business.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. However, ensure you do not have troubles related to your heart and chest. Some seniors may develop breathing issues. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

